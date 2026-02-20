HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Thornburg International Equity ETF $TXUE

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thornburg International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:TXUE – Free Report) by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 656,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,468 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 8.01% of Thornburg International Equity ETF worth $19,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Thornburg International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thornburg International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Nautilus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thornburg International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Thornburg International Equity ETF by 791.9% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thornburg International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000.

Thornburg International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Thornburg International Equity ETF stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.13. Thornburg International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $341.02 million, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Thornburg International Equity ETF Announces Dividend

Thornburg International Equity ETF Profile

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 109.0%.

The Thornburg International Equity ETF (TXUE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a narrow portfolio of non-US developed market securities of large-cap companies. The selection process combines bottom-up fundamental analysis and macroeconomic insights. TXUE was launched on Jan 22, 2025 and is issued by Thornburg.

