Five9’s (FIVN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 51.34% from the company’s current price.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded Five9 to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $24.00 target price on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $17.18 on Friday. Five9 has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $49.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Five9 had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.77%.The company had revenue of $300.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Five9 has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.950 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Five9 will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Five9 announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Bryan M. Lee sold 13,219 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $269,006.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 224,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,874.15. This trade represents a 5.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 17,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $366,137.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 349,570 shares in the company, valued at $7,113,749.50. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 65,339 shares of company stock worth $1,330,186 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Five9 by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 81.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Five9 by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 11,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al raised its stake in Five9 by 9.4% in the third quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 9,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 / FY revenue growth — Five9 reported record full?year 2025 revenue of $1.1 billion and Q4 revenue of $300.3M, up ~8% year?over?year, showing demand resilience. Business Wire Release

Adjusted EPS beat a consensus snapshot — Some outlets (Zacks) report adjusted EPS of $0.80 vs. the $0.79 estimate, which can be viewed as a modest beat on an adjusted basis. Zacks Article

Earnings materials and call available — The Q4 2025 earnings call transcript and slide deck were published (useful for details on AI strategy and cost assumptions). Investors should review management commentary for color on seat pressures and AI initiatives. Earnings Call Transcript Slide Deck

Short interest note ambiguous — Published short?interest data in this batch is inconsistent/zeroed out and does not provide a clear signal on positioning. (No actionable change inferred.)

Sharp downward guidance — Management cut Q1 2026 EPS to $0.10–$0.17 (consensus ~$0.55) and FY?2026 EPS to $0.86–$0.95 (consensus ~$2.30). This materially reduced earnings outlook is the main driver of the stock decline.

GAAP EPS missed — On a GAAP basis some reports show Q4 EPS of $0.35 vs. ~ $0.79 consensus, highlighting the gap between adjusted and GAAP results and pressure on profitability (GAAP gross margin 55.4% vs. 56.0 year?ago). MarketBeat Report

Five9, Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

