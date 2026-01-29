iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF Stock Position Lifted by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 108.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,211 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 1.7% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $114,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 318.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,570 shares during the last quarter. TABR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. TABR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $344.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.31. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $232.57 and a 1-year high of $349.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.