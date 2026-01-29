Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 62,427 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,427 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $58,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,217,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,492,000 after buying an additional 4,871,085 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 237.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,163,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,242,000 after acquiring an additional 819,189 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,693,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,030,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,941,000 after purchasing an additional 645,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,871,000.

Shares of TLH opened at $101.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.26. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.74 and a 52-week high of $106.83.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

