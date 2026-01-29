iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 27,470.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,650 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for 1.3% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.62% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $89,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $646,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 159,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 140.5% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX opened at $360.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $362.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $313.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4363 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index). The Index is an equity benchmark for the United States-listed semiconductor stocks. The Index includes companies primarily involved in the design, distribution, manufacture and sale of semiconductors.

