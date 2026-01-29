UiPath (NYSE:PATH) CEO Sells $675,450.00 in Stock

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $675,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,893,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,682,710.85. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel Dines also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UiPath alerts:

On Thursday, January 22nd, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $675,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $705,600.00.

On Monday, January 12th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $747,450.00.

On Friday, January 9th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $772,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $779,400.00.

On Monday, January 5th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $707,850.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $737,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $744,750.00.

On Monday, December 29th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $739,800.00.

On Friday, December 26th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $760,500.00.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $14.10 on Thursday. UiPath, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. UiPath had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $411.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

PATH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PATH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UiPath by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 885.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 150,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 134,838 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 215,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 28,253 shares during the period. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in UiPath by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 38,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 18,174 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.