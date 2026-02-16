nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Receives $126.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wolfe Research raised nVent Electric to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on nVent Electric from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NVT

nVent Electric Trading Up 1.1%

nVent Electric stock opened at $113.13 on Wednesday. nVent Electric has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $120.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.07 and its 200 day moving average is $101.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 19.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In related news, Director Greg Scheu sold 5,591 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $581,687.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,765.92. The trade was a 28.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 5,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $588,743.88. Following the sale, the director directly owned 46,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,206,072.17. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,372. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,630,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 129,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after buying an additional 11,804 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 51.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 10,307 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 173.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 33,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 12.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,917 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company’s electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.