Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.5714.

INTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Intapp in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Intapp from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intapp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th.

Intapp stock opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.64. Intapp has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $77.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -77.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 135.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $140.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Intapp’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.240 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.290 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Intapp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intapp news, CEO John T. Hall sold 22,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $906,624.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,711,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,807,587.68. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $407,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,861.40. This trade represents a 18.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 48,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,785 over the last ninety days. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Intapp by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 48,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,367,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,681,000 after acquiring an additional 71,696 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company’s integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp’s suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

