Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) and Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Financial Analysis

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amdocs and Mawson Infrastructure Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amdocs $4.53 billion 1.65 $564.70 million $5.17 13.39 Mawson Infrastructure Group $59.26 million 0.06 -$46.13 million ($12.60) -0.24

Profitability

Amdocs has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group. Mawson Infrastructure Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amdocs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Amdocs and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amdocs 12.47% 20.19% 11.23% Mawson Infrastructure Group -24.28% N/A -22.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Amdocs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Amdocs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Amdocs has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 4.57, meaning that its share price is 357% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Amdocs and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amdocs 0 2 3 0 2.60 Mawson Infrastructure Group 1 2 0 0 1.67

Amdocs presently has a consensus price target of $92.33, suggesting a potential upside of 33.37%. Given Amdocs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amdocs is more favorable than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Summary

Amdocs beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amdocs

(Get Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers. It also offers AI-powered, cloud-native, and home operating systems; data intelligence solutions and applications; end-to-end application development and maintenance services; and ongoing maintenance services. In addition, the company provides a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider’s lifecycle includes consulting, delivery, quality engineering, operations, systems integration, network services, experience-driven services, data, cloud, and content services; managed services comprising application development, modernization and maintenance, IT and infrastructure services, testing and professional services that are designed to assist customers in the selection, implementation, operation, management, and maintenance of IT systems. It serves to the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers, as well as mobile virtual network operators. Amdocs Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

(Get Free Report)

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities. The company is based in Midland, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.