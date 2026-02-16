Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,494 SPDR S&P Bank ETF $KBE

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 3,886.4% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $65.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.20. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $44.34 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index consists of common stocks of national money centers and regional banks or thrifts listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) or another United States national securities exchange, (NASDAQ)/National Market System (NMS).

