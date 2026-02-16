ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Paramount Skydance Corporation $PSKY

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Paramount Skydance in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Skydance in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Paramount Skydance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Evercore increased their price objective on Paramount Skydance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Paramount Skydance in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Paramount Skydance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.00.

Paramount Skydance Stock Performance

Paramount Skydance stock opened at $10.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of -343.89 and a beta of 1.24. Paramount Skydance Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86.

Paramount Skydance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Paramount Skydance’s payout ratio is currently -666.67%.

About Paramount Skydance

Paramount Skydance Media Group (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a media and entertainment company created through the proposed combination of Paramount Global’s filmed entertainment and streaming operations with Skydance Media, a privately held content studio. The combined business will encompass the development, production and distribution of feature films, television programming and digital content, drawing on a library of legacy Paramount Pictures franchises alongside Skydance’s blockbuster tentpoles and animation slate.

