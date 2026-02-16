Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 59,937 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 90.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,937 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $152.49 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $107.38 and a 1 year high of $154.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.4214 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.