Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Insider Sells $75,741.92 in Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) insider Steven Vontur sold 4,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $75,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 117,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,299.68. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

Shares of LUNR opened at $16.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $23.32. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 target price on Intuitive Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $15.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Intuitive Machines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

Short-interest reports for Feb. 12–13 show 0 shares shorted and a 0.0 days short-interest ratio; filings include nonsensical “NaN” increases, indicating a reporting error or data artifact rather than a genuine change in bearish positioning. Negative Sentiment: CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 86,803 shares at an average price of $16.01 (reducing his stake ~6.87%). This is the largest insider sale disclosed and may be viewed negatively by investors. SEC Filing: Altemus Sale

CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 86,803 shares at an average price of $16.01 (reducing his stake ~6.87%). This is the largest insider sale disclosed and may be viewed negatively by investors. Negative Sentiment: CFO Peter McGrath sold 25,541 shares at an average price of $17.44 (a ~5.66% stake reduction), a sizable executive sale that could raise governance or confidence questions for some investors. SEC Filing: McGrath Sale

CFO Peter McGrath sold 25,541 shares at an average price of $17.44 (a ~5.66% stake reduction), a sizable executive sale that could raise governance or confidence questions for some investors. Negative Sentiment: SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 23,226 shares at an average price of $17.44 (a ~6.06% reduction), another insider sale adding to the pattern of executive liquidity taking. SEC Filing: Crain Sale

SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 23,226 shares at an average price of $17.44 (a ~6.06% reduction), another insider sale adding to the pattern of executive liquidity taking. Negative Sentiment: Insider Steven Vontur sold 4,343 shares at an average price of $17.44 (a ~3.58% stake reduction), a smaller but similar directional trade by management. SEC Filing: Vontur Sale

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNR. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 56.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 416,337 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA grew its position in Intuitive Machines by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 256,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 119,419 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Machines by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 486,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 129,896 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,134,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines is a Houston, Texas–based aerospace company specializing in commercial lunar exploration and services. The firm develops end-to-end solutions for robotic missions to the Moon, providing spacecraft design, mission management, navigation, communications, and data services under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Founded in 2013 by aerospace engineers Steve Altemus, Tim Crain and Kris Kimel, Intuitive Machines has grown from a small startup into one of the leading private entities pursuing lunar surface deliveries.

