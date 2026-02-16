NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,168,313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,443 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 6.9% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $404,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the third quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total transaction of $63,605,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,049,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,160,699.19. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $182.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Stories

