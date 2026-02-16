Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 63.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,221 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Dollar General by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Dollar General by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 82.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dollar General from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dollar General from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.78.

Dollar General Stock Up 3.5%

NYSE:DG opened at $153.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Dollar General Corporation has a 1-year low of $70.01 and a 1-year high of $154.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.54 and a 200 day moving average of $118.65. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.24.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.33. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.76%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $2,530,103.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,059.79. This represents a 30.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracey N. Herrmann sold 12,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $1,573,755.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,666.36. This represents a 28.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,673 shares of company stock worth $7,713,389. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

Featured Stories

