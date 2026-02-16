Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Director Purchases C$34,800.00 in Stock

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) Director Wayne Pisano bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 288,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$334,434.96. This represents a 11.61% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Shares of TSE:ONC opened at C$14.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.19. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 8.86.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. It has a co-development agreement with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep, as well as with Roche Holding AG.

