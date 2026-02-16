Virtual Piggy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Short Interest Update

Virtual Piggy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 271,692 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the January 15th total of 208,433 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,716 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 162,716 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Virtual Piggy Trading Up 3.7%

Virtual Piggy stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37. Virtual Piggy has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.09.

Virtual Piggy (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Virtual Piggy Company Profile

Virtual Piggy Inc, trading as RPMT on the OTC Markets, operates a virtual prepaid payment platform tailored specifically for children under 18. The company’s e-wallet solution enables secure online and in-store purchases for minors while giving parents real-time oversight through customizable spending limits, merchant category restrictions, and transaction approvals.

The Virtual Piggy platform integrates with e-commerce merchants, digital content providers, and retail partners, allowing young users to transact via virtual cards or single-use payment codes.

