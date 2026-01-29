Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $12.89 Million in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF $DCOR

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 179,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,887,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,162,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,565,000 after purchasing an additional 54,986 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 722.6% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,503,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,384 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,005,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,212,000 after buying an additional 26,163 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 904,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,097,000 after buying an additional 51,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 791,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,923,000 after buying an additional 146,288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DCOR opened at $75.74 on Thursday. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $76.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.05.

About Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

