Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 26,400 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average of $31.78.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

