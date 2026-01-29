iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Shares Up 27.3% – Here’s What Happened

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report) shares were up 27.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 1,862,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 741% from the average daily volume of 221,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 147 squares kilometers located in Ontario; Kerrs Gold property covering an area of 665 hectares located in Ontario; and Ghost Mountain property consists of eleven claim units covering an area of 220 hectares located in Ontario.

