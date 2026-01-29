Life Science REIT (LON:LABS) Trading Up 21.2% – Still a Buy?

Life Science REIT plc (LON:LABS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 21.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 43 and last traded at GBX 42.90. 110,620,336 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,452% from the average session volume of 7,127,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.40.

Neutral Sentiment: Market action: LABS is trading up sharply with very heavy volume (110,620,336 shares vs. avg ~7.1M). This volume spike itself often drives big intraday moves as investors react to potential news or block trades. MarketBeat LABS page

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £149.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.08.

Life Science REIT plc (the Company) is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) incorporated in England and Wales on 27 July 2021. The Company began trading on 19 November 2021 and its shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. The registered office of the Company is located at 6th Floor, 65 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7NQ.

