denkapparat Operations GmbH Raises Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company $CLX

denkapparat Operations GmbH lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH’s holdings in Clorox were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 335,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,285,000 after purchasing an additional 27,639 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,568,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter worth $328,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 64.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 11.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,297,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,922,000 after buying an additional 136,135 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.13 per share, with a total value of $416,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,690. This represents a 44.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $125.86 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $96.66 and a 52-week high of $159.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.04). Clorox had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 383.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $117.00 target price on Clorox in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CLX

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company’s flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox’s diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.