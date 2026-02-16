Head-To-Head Analysis: Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) versus Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL)

Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Free Report) and Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Freight Technologies has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proficient Auto Logistics has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Freight Technologies alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Freight Technologies and Proficient Auto Logistics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freight Technologies $13.73 million 0.06 -$5.60 million ($17.45) -0.08 Proficient Auto Logistics $430.42 million 0.46 -$33.45 million ($1.22) -5.78

Freight Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Proficient Auto Logistics. Proficient Auto Logistics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freight Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Freight Technologies and Proficient Auto Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freight Technologies -40.28% -73.48% -31.24% Proficient Auto Logistics -7.77% 1.22% 0.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Freight Technologies and Proficient Auto Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freight Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 Proficient Auto Logistics 1 1 2 0 2.25

Proficient Auto Logistics has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.21%. Given Proficient Auto Logistics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Proficient Auto Logistics is more favorable than Freight Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Freight Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Freight Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Proficient Auto Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Proficient Auto Logistics beats Freight Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freight Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Freight Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform for cross-border shipping in the United States and Mexico. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers. It serves auto companies, electric vehicle producers, auto dealers, auto auctions, rental car companies, and auto leasing companies. The company was formerly known as AH Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Freight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.