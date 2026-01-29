Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stock Position Lifted by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: S&P 500 crosses 7,000 on AI and Big Tech earnings optimism, lifting index-linked products like VOO. Upside in mega-cap tech continues to be the primary driver of VOO’s gains. S&P 500 crosses 7,000 points for the first time, lifted by AI optimism
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage notes the S&P pierced 7,000 as AI momentum and hopes for strong Big Tech results outweigh near-term risks — supportive for VOO’s headline performance. S&P 500 Index: Breaks 7,000 Today – Tech Stocks Face Fed and Earnings Test
- Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment metrics have shifted toward “greed,” which often supports risk-on flows into broad-market ETFs such as VOO ahead of major earnings. S&P 500 Hits Record High Ahead Of Key Earnings, Interest Rate Decision
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts discuss sector rotation and whether small caps will outperform; VOO’s exposure to the “Magnificent Seven” (mega-cap tech) means sector leadership will largely dictate VOO’s near-term returns. Will the Russell 2000 Continue to Outperform the S&P 500?
- Negative Sentiment: Market commentary flags profit-taking ahead of a key Fed rate decision and several mega-cap earnings releases — a near-term volatility risk for VOO. S&P 500 Index: Breaks 7,000 Today – Tech Stocks Face Fed and Earnings Test
- Negative Sentiment: Short interest in VOO jumped ~53% in early January to ~5.6M shares (?0.4% of float), increasing potential downward pressure if short activity persists despite a low days-to-cover. Source: market data entry
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
