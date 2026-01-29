UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given New $385.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $415.00 to $385.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.67.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $294.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.60. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $606.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The firm had revenue of $113.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Several major firms trimmed price targets but kept bullish ratings (buy/outperform), which helps stem the panic and supports a bounce as investors consider the pullback a buying opportunity. Analyst target changes

Several major firms trimmed price targets but kept bullish ratings (buy/outperform), which helps stem the panic and supports a bounce as investors consider the pullback a buying opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Media and retail-investor coverage framing the sell-off as a buy-the-dip moment (contrarian pieces and “bounce back” stories) is drawing short-term buying interest. Why UnitedHealth Group Stock Just Bounced Back

Media and retail-investor coverage framing the sell-off as a buy-the-dip moment (contrarian pieces and “bounce back” stories) is drawing short-term buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results: UNH slightly beat EPS (driven by Optum Rx and other segments) but missed revenue by a small margin; management reiterated turnaround actions and provided FY2026 EPS guidance. This mixed fundamental print is keeping longer?term investors evaluating the recovery timeline. Company press release

Q4 results: UNH slightly beat EPS (driven by Optum Rx and other segments) but missed revenue by a small margin; management reiterated turnaround actions and provided FY2026 EPS guidance. This mixed fundamental print is keeping longer?term investors evaluating the recovery timeline. Neutral Sentiment: Company guidance and commentary: Reuters and others note management expects 2026 adjusted profit roughly in line with or slightly above estimates while pursuing cost controls — a mixed signal for revenue growth vs. margin improvement. Reuters profit outlook

Company guidance and commentary: Reuters and others note management expects 2026 adjusted profit roughly in line with or slightly above estimates while pursuing cost controls — a mixed signal for revenue growth vs. margin improvement. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory shock: a Trump administration/CMS proposal to keep Medicare Advantage payments much lower than expected triggered the initial sharp sell-off — this directly pressures UNH’s Medicare business and drove the large multi?day decline. Medicare rates story

Regulatory shock: a Trump administration/CMS proposal to keep Medicare Advantage payments much lower than expected triggered the initial sharp sell-off — this directly pressures UNH’s Medicare business and drove the large multi?day decline. Negative Sentiment: Soft 2026 revenue guidance and one?time charges: management flagged a roughly 2% revenue decline for 2026 (first in decades) and absorbed a ~$1.6B restructuring hit, which undermines near?term earnings power and prompted analyst target cuts. Forbes analysis

Soft 2026 revenue guidance and one?time charges: management flagged a roughly 2% revenue decline for 2026 (first in decades) and absorbed a ~$1.6B restructuring hit, which undermines near?term earnings power and prompted analyst target cuts. Negative Sentiment: Political scrutiny / insider trades: reports that some politicians sold UNH ahead of the crash have added reputational and regulatory uncertainty, intensifying the sell pressure while the story unfolds. Politician trades

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

