EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells $66,421.00 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $66,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,722,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,574,708.60. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 21st, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,776 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $82,802.72.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,194 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $88,198.44.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,318 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $98,817.84.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,882 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $128,625.24.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Eric Richard Remer sold 19,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $221,184.00.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,326 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $64,284.82.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,303 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $89,096.60.

On Monday, December 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,571 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $79,574.81.

On Monday, December 22nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,717 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $129,247.02.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 19,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $261,312.00.

NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1,184.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 125,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 83,794 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $418,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the third quarter worth about $371,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 863.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 177.6% during the third quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 42,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 26,902 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVCM. Lake Street Capital set a $11.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded EverCommerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded EverCommerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

