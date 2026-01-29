Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR Position Boosted by Financial Security Advisor Inc.

Financial Security Advisor Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,139,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,990 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF accounts for 20.0% of Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Financial Security Advisor Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $93,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $45.13 on Thursday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average is $43.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital Group Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0424 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 19.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.