Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,414 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Deere & Company by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 236,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,140,000 after buying an additional 54,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA raised its stake in Deere & Company by 3.2% in the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 9,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $543.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.20.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $6,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,920. The trade was a 36.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total transaction of $20,797,793.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 117,970 shares in the company, valued at $59,160,775.30. The trade was a 26.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,578 shares of company stock valued at $32,471,682. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.0%

DE stock opened at $524.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $404.42 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $482.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.01%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

Featured Stories

