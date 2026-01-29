Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in Southern Company (The) $SO

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1,428.6% in the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 120.1% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Southern from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.91.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $88.46 on Thursday. Southern Company has a 52-week low of $82.69 and a 52-week high of $100.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.67. The stock has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is an Atlanta-based energy holding company that provides electric and gas utility services and owns power generation assets across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company operates a portfolio of regulated electric utilities and affiliated businesses that generate, transmit and distribute electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Southern’s principal regulated electric subsidiaries include Georgia Power, Alabama Power and Mississippi Power, which serve large portions of the southeastern United States.

