Eos Management L.P. Invests $2.59 Million in Elbit Systems Ltd. $ESLT

Eos Management L.P. bought a new position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000. Elbit Systems comprises 1.0% of Eos Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESLT. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 610,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,438,000 after acquiring an additional 158,689 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 27.3% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,967,000 after buying an additional 101,083 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 378,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,600,000 after acquiring an additional 82,103 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 337,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heard Capital LLC lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 195,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $730.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $585.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.43. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $294.99 and a 52-week high of $740.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 74.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.22.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 15.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elbit Systems in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $531.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Elbit Systems from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Elbit Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $550.33.

About Elbit Systems



Elbit Systems Ltd. is an Israel-based defense electronics company that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of systems for military, homeland security and commercial aviation customers. The company focuses on integrated, platform-level solutions that combine sensors, communications, command-and-control software and weapons integration to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), force protection and mission management.

Its product and service portfolio spans unmanned aircraft systems, electro-optic and signal intelligence systems, electronic warfare and communications equipment, avionics and mission systems for military and commercial aircraft, and land and naval systems.

