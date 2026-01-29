Corrado Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF $IAUG

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2026

Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IAUGFree Report) by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,041 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.67% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAUG. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 153,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 80,003 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,212,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF Stock Performance

IAUG stock opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $29.63.

About Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF

(Free Report)

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF August (IAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (ticker: EFA), up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period starting August 1. The actively managed fund utilizes FLEX options and collateral IAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IAUG)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.