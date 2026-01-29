Corrado Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF $IAUG

Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IAUG – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,041 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.67% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAUG. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 153,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 80,003 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,212,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF alerts:

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF Stock Performance

IAUG stock opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $29.63.

About Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF August (IAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (ticker: EFA), up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period starting August 1. The actively managed fund utilizes FLEX options and collateral IAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.