Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 112.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 8.4% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 16.0% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 109,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,103,000 after buying an additional 68,442 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in GE Vernova by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,738,000 after buying an additional 18,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $713.81 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.25 and a 12 month high of $731.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.26, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $646.06 and a 200-day moving average of $620.43.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from GE Vernova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 5th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

GEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners set a $475.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $649.00 price objective (down previously from $816.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, January 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $860.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $830.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $711.22.

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

