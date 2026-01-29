Corrado Advisors LLC Has $851,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April $KAPR

Corrado Advisors LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,777 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 26.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 40.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, WorthPointe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at about $297,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 1.2%

KAPR opened at $35.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.28. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $34.34.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.