Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 12.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,836,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,133,000 after acquiring an additional 307,307 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in Philip Morris International by 165.0% in the third quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,407,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,483,000 after acquiring an additional 37,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.56.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock opened at $178.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.45. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.25 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 106.52%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.