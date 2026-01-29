Laura Whitley Purchases 500 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Laura Whitley purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.51 per share, with a total value of $48,755.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,961 shares in the company, valued at $776,277.11. The trade was a 6.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TCBI opened at $98.87 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $105.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.24 and a 200 day moving average of $88.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.30. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.52%.The business had revenue of $327.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 297.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 37,195 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $5,186,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,216,000 after purchasing an additional 71,774 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Capital Bancshares this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCBI shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Capital Bank. The company specializes in providing commercial banking services to middle-market companies, entrepreneurs, professional service firms, real estate developers, and not-for-profit organizations. Its broad range of offerings includes commercial lending, treasury and cash management, real estate finance, equipment finance, and energy lending, all designed to address the unique financial needs of businesses navigating growth and market challenges.

In addition to its core commercial banking capabilities, Texas Capital Bancshares delivers private banking and wealth management services for business owners and high-net-worth individuals.

