Laura Whitley Purchases 500 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Laura Whitley purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.51 per share, with a total value of $48,755.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,961 shares in the company, valued at $776,277.11. The trade was a 6.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of TCBI opened at $98.87 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $105.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.24 and a 200 day moving average of $88.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.30. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.52%.The business had revenue of $327.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares
Key Stories Impacting Texas Capital Bancshares
Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Capital Bancshares this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Directors bought stock, signaling insider confidence — Director Laura L. Whitley disclosed two recent purchases (500 shares on Jan. 23 and 500 shares on Jan. 26 at roughly $97.5), increasing her stake; insider buying often supports near-term sentiment. Laura Whitley Form 4
- Positive Sentiment: Another director added to holdings — Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares (filed Jan. 23), a modest increase to a large existing position; additional insider buys reinforce the buy-side narrative. Stallings insider purchase
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifted targets this week — TD Cowen raised its target (to $110) and Hovde raised its target (to $102), and other shops have nudged targets higher, supporting upside expectations and improving sentiment among institutional investors. TD Cowen coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/expectations discussion — Coverage (Seeking Alpha) notes profitability is accelerating but says expectations have “kept up,” implying that improved fundamentals may already be priced in and limiting additional re-rating unless growth continues. Seeking Alpha article
- Neutral Sentiment: Media/research attention may draw flows — Zacks and other outlets are highlighting TCBI as a momentum/value candidate; that can attract different investor groups but does not change fundamentals by itself. Zacks piece
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst stances and a consensus “Hold” cap upside — despite several target increases, coverage is mixed (buys, holds and some sells remain), and MarketBeat consensus stays at “Hold,” which could limit momentum if broader sentiment wavers. Analyst consensus / MarketBeat
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCBI shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.17.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCBI
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Capital Bank. The company specializes in providing commercial banking services to middle-market companies, entrepreneurs, professional service firms, real estate developers, and not-for-profit organizations. Its broad range of offerings includes commercial lending, treasury and cash management, real estate finance, equipment finance, and energy lending, all designed to address the unique financial needs of businesses navigating growth and market challenges.
In addition to its core commercial banking capabilities, Texas Capital Bancshares delivers private banking and wealth management services for business owners and high-net-worth individuals.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Texas Capital Bancshares
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.