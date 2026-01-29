Herzfeld Credit Income Fund (NASDAQ:HERZ) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, February 6th

Herzfeld Credit Income Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:HERZ – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, February 6th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, February 5th.

Herzfeld Credit Income Fund Trading Down 1.2%

HERZ opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39. Herzfeld Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

Get Herzfeld Credit Income Fund alerts:

Herzfeld Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were given a $0.6867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herzfeld Credit Income Fund

About Herzfeld Credit Income Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Herzfeld Credit Income Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herzfeld Credit Income Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HERZ Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.15% of Herzfeld Credit Income Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Herzfeld Credit Income Fund (NASDAQ:HERZ) is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market. The fund is externally managed by Herzfeld Advisors, Inc, which is responsible for day-to-day portfolio construction, credit research and risk management under the oversight of an independent board of directors.

The fund’s primary objective is to generate current income with an emphasis on preservation of capital. To pursue this goal, Herzfeld Credit Income Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate debt instruments, including senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, mezzanine loans and other fixed-income securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herzfeld Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herzfeld Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.