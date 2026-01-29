WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,350 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the December 31st total of 76,332 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,474 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,474 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of WXXWY opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84. WuXi Biologics has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $11.21.

Get WuXi Biologics (Cayman) alerts:

About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)

(Get Free Report)

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, trading OTC as WXXWY, is a global contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in biologics. Founded as a spin-out from WuXi AppTec and incorporated in the Cayman Islands in 2017, the company offers end-to-end support across the biologics value chain. Its service portfolio encompasses discovery biology, analytical development, process chemistry and large-scale manufacturing for therapeutic proteins and antibodies.

The firm’s core offerings include the development of monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins and cell and gene therapy vectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.