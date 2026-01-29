S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Trading 46.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) traded up 46.1% on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from GBX 24 to GBX 28. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. S4 Capital traded as high as GBX 28.50 and last traded at GBX 28.32. 74,223,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,019% from the average session volume of 6,630,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.38.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SFOR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 40 to GBX 38 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 25 price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 30.33.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 20.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. The company has a market cap of £181.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations. In addition, it provides campaign management analytics, creative production and ad serving, platform and systems integration and transition, and training and education services.

