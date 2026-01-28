WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.65 and last traded at $49.70, with a volume of 37361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.26.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.53.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEM. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 172.3% during the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index. At the index measurement date, companies within the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index are ranked by dividend yield.

