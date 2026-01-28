WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.65 and last traded at $49.70, with a volume of 37361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.26.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.1%
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.53.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund
WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index. At the index measurement date, companies within the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index are ranked by dividend yield.
