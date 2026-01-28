SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,032,849 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the December 31st total of 8,014,829 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,135,957 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,135,957 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,883,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,568. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.75 and its 200-day moving average is $103.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $109.63.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

