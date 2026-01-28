First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.8699 and last traded at $30.8540, with a volume of 8338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FQVLF. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 612.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.67.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile



First Quantum Minerals Ltd. is a Canada-based mining company principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and marketing of copper and other mineral commodities. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company develops and operates large-scale open-pit and underground mines and associated processing facilities. Its activities span the full value chain from exploration and feasibility studies through to mining, milling and the sale of concentrates and refined metals to global customers.

Copper is the company’s primary product, produced alongside by-products such as gold, nickel, zinc and cobalt depending on the orebody.

Featured Stories

