Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Fresnillo PLC (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.00 and last traded at $60.1435, with a volume of 65868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.84.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Fresnillo from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Fresnillo to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fresnillo plc is a precious metals mining company focused on the production, exploration and development of silver and gold. The company is widely recognized as a leading primary silver producer and a significant gold producer, operating in the mining sector with activities that span underground and open-pit mining, mineral processing and concentrator operations. Fresnillo’s business centers on bringing mined ore through processing to produce saleable precious metal products for industrial and investment markets.

Operationally, the company manages a portfolio of producing mines and development projects, with exploration programs intended to extend mine life and expand resource bases.

