iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Short Interest Up 660.8% in January

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,187,346 shares, a growth of 660.8% from the December 31st total of 287,494 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 964,047 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 964,047 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 29,284 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 142.6% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.26. 391,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,592. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.02 and a 12-month high of $107.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.74.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the short-term investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.