iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB) Short Interest Down 85.0% in January

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 206 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the December 31st total of 1,371 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,014 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,014 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF by 1,765.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF Stock Performance

TECB stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,446. The firm has a market cap of $441.65 million, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.17. iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.27.

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Tech Breakthrough index. The fund tracks an index of US equities that could benefit from breakthrough technologies, modified market cap weighted. TECB was launched on Jan 8, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.