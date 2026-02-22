Best 5G Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 20th

EchoStar, KT, and Ceva are the three 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “5G stocks” refers to publicly traded companies whose revenues and growth are expected to benefit from deployment and adoption of fifth-generation wireless technology, including wireless carriers, network equipment makers, semiconductor/chip suppliers, tower operators, and device manufacturers. Investors use the label to group equities tied to 5G infrastructure and services, often implying higher growth potential but also sector-specific risks (regulatory, capital intensity, and competition). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

EchoStar (SATS)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

KT (KT)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Ceva (CEVA)

CEVA, Inc. provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

