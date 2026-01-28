Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) CTO Sells $630,262.72 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $630,262.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 9,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,614.84. This trade represents a 39.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

On Monday, January 5th, Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.59, for a total transaction of $713,003.76.

On Monday, December 22nd, Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $717,694.96.

On Friday, December 5th, Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,865 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.26, for a total value of $775,704.90.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 1.7%

HOOD stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.40. The company had a trading volume of 22,264,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,901,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.59 and a 200 day moving average of $119.98. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, January 5th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed a “buy” and set a $135 price target — a notable analyst vote of confidence implying roughly 30% upside from current levels. Article Title

Needham reaffirmed a “buy” and set a $135 price target — a notable analyst vote of confidence implying roughly 30% upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded HOOD to “strong-buy,” another bullish analyst signal that can support demand from institutional and retail buyers. Article Title

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded HOOD to “strong-buy,” another bullish analyst signal that can support demand from institutional and retail buyers. Positive Sentiment: High institutional ownership (~65%) indicates strong professional appetite that can cushion declines and support rebounds as long-term holders remain engaged. Article Title

High institutional ownership (~65%) indicates strong professional appetite that can cushion declines and support rebounds as long-term holders remain engaged. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets profile Robinhood’s transformation into a broader fintech player and highlight a 105.6% one?year rally — framing the stock as both growth success and a candidate for profit?taking given the run. Article Title

Zacks and other outlets profile Robinhood’s transformation into a broader fintech player and highlight a 105.6% one?year rally — framing the stock as both growth success and a candidate for profit?taking given the run. Neutral Sentiment: Comparisons to peers (e.g., Schwab) and broader market/sector commentary (Nasdaq/AI themes) are driving rotation debates among investors — this can amplify intraday moves but is not a company?specific catalyst. Article Title

Comparisons to peers (e.g., Schwab) and broader market/sector commentary (Nasdaq/AI themes) are driving rotation debates among investors — this can amplify intraday moves but is not a company?specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Marketbeat coverage of Capital One weakness (and its Brex deal) notes Brex counts Robinhood among clients — a reminder of ecosystem links but not a direct HOOD earnings event. Broader bank/fintech volatility can spill over into HOOD. Article Title

Marketbeat coverage of Capital One weakness (and its Brex deal) notes Brex counts Robinhood among clients — a reminder of ecosystem links but not a direct HOOD earnings event. Broader bank/fintech volatility can spill over into HOOD. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares (~39% reduction of his holdings) at ~$107.48 per share — an SEC?filed sale that may prompt short?term investor concern and contribute to downward pressure. Article Title

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 120.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.