Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 21595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVAL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 15,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Plan A Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Plan A Wealth LLC now owns 15,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 69.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA is a leading Colombian financial holding company that offers a diversified range of banking and financial services across Latin America. As one of the largest financial conglomerates in Colombia, Grupo Aval provides commercial and retail banking, leasing, insurance brokerage, pension fund management and investment banking through its principal subsidiaries.

Its core banking operations are conducted through a network of well-established institutions, including Banco de Bogotá, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular and Banco AV Villas, which together serve individual consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporate clients.

