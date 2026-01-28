SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.71 and last traded at $94.9750, with a volume of 1489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.63.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QEFA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,055,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,641,000 after purchasing an additional 90,449 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 111,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 64,220 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,640,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 43.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 201,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,679,000 after buying an additional 61,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 43.5% during the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 179,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after buying an additional 54,383 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality. QEFA was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

