Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,387 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $98,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 197.6% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 200.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $131.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.11. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $133.52.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

