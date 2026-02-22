Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 52,021 Shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,284,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,021 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $58,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRF. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4,246.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,535 shares in the last quarter. Berman McAleer LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $70,352,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 30,898.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 905,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,261,000 after purchasing an additional 902,245 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,343,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,447,000 after buying an additional 332,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,554,000.

Shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $50.31.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

